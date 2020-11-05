Venkatesh Daggubati to resume the shoot of his upcoming film Naarappa soon?

The news reports about the upcoming film Naarappa state that Venkatesh Daggubati will soon join the sets of the Srikanth Addala directorial.

There is a strong buzz in the southern film industry that the Venky Mama actor Venkatesh Daggubati will soon join the team of Naarappa. The news reports about the upcoming film state that the lead actor Venkatesh Daggubati will soon join the sets of Naarappa along with the cast and crew. The news reports state that the team of the much awaited Venkatesh Daggubati starrer have resumed the filming work. The fans and followers of the lead star were eagerly waiting to know when will the Venky Mama actor join the film sets.

Now, the news reports state that Venkatesh Daggubati will be joining the team soon. On the work front, Venkatesh Daggubati featured in the super hit film Venky Mama. The film also featured actors Naga Chaitanya, Raashi Khanna and Paayal Rajput. The film Venky Mama was helmed by ace director KS Ravindra aka Bobby. The news reports further go on to add that the southern star Venkatesh Daggubati will also feature as the lead in the upcoming film called F3. This film will be helmed by Anil Ravipudi.

The filmmaker recently delivered a massive success in Sarileru Neekevvaru. The film featured the Telugu star Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. Mahesh Babu essayed the role of an Army officer called Major Ajay Krishna in the film. The southern drama Naarappa is a Telugu remake of Asuran, which featured Dhanush and Manju Warrier in the lead.

Credits :tollywood net

