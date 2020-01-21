Venkatesh Daggubati’s Asuran remake to be titled as Narappa? Find Out

There is a strong buzz that the film starring Venkatesh Daggubati is titled Narappa. There is no official word out yet from the makers of the Asuran remake.

The south actor Venkatesh Daggubati is gearing up for his next film which is a remake of Dhanush starrer Asuran. The film will see Venkatesh Daggubati essay the role originally done by south megastar Dhanush. There is a strong buzz that the film starring Venkatesh Daggubati is titled Narappa. There is no official word out yet from the makers of the Asuran remake. But, the fans are hoping for an update very soon. The original film Asuran saw south superstar Dhanush and Malayalam actress Manju Warrier in the lead.

The film was helmed by ace director Vetri Maaran who is known for his film called Vada Chennai. The original film Asuran did excellent business at the office and broke many records. The film was the highest grosser on the opening day at the Malaysia box office. The story line of the film was realistic and very hard hitting. Dhanush was seen in a very rugged look that the fans and film audience could not stop gushing about. There is was strong buzz that Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty was going to come on board. But, soon the news came to light that she has rejected the film for reason unknown. The south actor recently gave a blockbuster hit in the south drama called Venky Mama.

The film saw World Famous Lover actress Raashi Khanna, Payal Rajput and Naga Chaitanya in the lead. The film did good business at the box office. The film saw Naga Chaitanya essay an army officer's role.

