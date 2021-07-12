Venkatesh Daggubati’s Narappa to release on July 20th; Read Details

Venkatesh Daggubati’s Narappa, which is the remake of Asuran, will skip theatrical release and will premier on OTT channel

Venkatesh Daggubati is one of the well known actors and prominent personalities in Telugu film industry. He will be playing the lead role in the Telugu remake of the Tamil blockbuster Asuran titled Narappa. The film is one of the most anticipated movies in Telugu. After a long postponement due to Coronavirus, Narappa is all set to release on the OTT platform. The makers of the film took to social media and announced that Narappa will skip theatrical release and will be premiered on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Videos on July 20. The Venkatesh starrer Narappa was originally scheduled for release on 14th May but has been postponed due to the second wave of Coronavirus lockdown. As the reopening of thetares is going to take time, Narappa which has completed shoot a long time ago, have decided to skip the theatrical release and entertain the audience by reaching out to their homes via OTT platform.

Venkatesh Daggibati and his brother/producer Suresh Babu were very keen on releasing Narappa in theatres only but as Coronavirus doesn't seem to settle anytime soon, they have opted for OTT release. Venkatesh shared a poster of Narappa to announce the news and wrote, "All my well-wishers and fans have been eagerly waiting to watch our film, #Narappa. Your love towards this film has been overwhelming for me and the team, who always ensured to go an extra mile just like Narappa."

All my well-wishers and fans have been eagerly waiting to watch our film, #Narappa. Your love towards this film has been overwhelming for me and the team, who always ensured to go an extra mile just like Narappa. pic.twitter.com/5lEMa86pRb — Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) July 12, 2021

The Telugu remake, Narappa will see Venkatesh reprise the role Dhanush played in the original, Narappa an ageing farmer. Priyamani plays the role of his wife Sundaramma in the film. The film also stars Prakash Raj, Karthik Rathnam, Murali Sharma and Sampath Raj in crucial roles. Narappa is bankrolled by Kalaippuli S. Thanu and Daggubati Suresh Babu, under the banner of Suresh Productions.

