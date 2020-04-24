Venkatesh Daggubati shares a candid throwback PHOTO to wish Sachin Tendulkar on his birthday; Take a look

Venky Mama actor Venkatesh Daggubati shared a heart-warming message for the master blaster Sachin Tendulkar, on his birthday today.

The Venky Mama actor Venkatesh Daggubati shared a heart-warming message for the master blaster Sachin Tendulkar, on his birthday today. The south actor shared a candid throwback picture alongside the God of Cricket, Sachin Tendulkar. The F2 – Fun and Frustration actor Venkatesh Daggubati wrote in his Instagram post that Sachin is an inspiration to the people. The fans and followers of the south actor were delighted to see the photo of Venkatesh alongside Sachin Tendulkar. On the work front, the southern actor featured in Venky Mama which was a hit at the box office.

The film was helmed by K. S. Ravindra and the music direction was done by composer S Thaman. South drama Venky Mama also features the gorgeous actress Raashi Khanna, Payal Rajput, and Naga Chaitanya in the lead. Now, the news reports suggest that Venkatesh Daggubati will feature in the upcoming film Naarappa which is a remake of Dhanush starrer, Asuran. Naarappa will see Venkatesh Daggubati play the role originally essayed by Dhanush. Now, all eyes are on the southern flick, Naarappa to witness Venkatesh Daggubati's performance.

Check out the post by Venkatesh Daggubati

The makers of the film had unveiled the first look poster of the lead actor. The fans and film audiences gave Venkatesh Daggubati's first look from Naarappa a thundering response. Venkatesh looks intense in his character look which has generated a lot of curiosity in the minds of the audience members. The south actor Venkatesh Daggubati enjoys a massive fan following on his social media handles who are always delighted to see the candid photos of the actor.

