Venkatesh Daggubati shares selfie with football legend David Beckham from India vs. New Zealand Semi-Final

Apart from being one of the most prominent Telugu actors, Venkatesh Daggubati is also known to be an ardent cricket fan. The actor was spotted at the Wankhede Stadium of Mumbai on November 15th, during the World Cup semifinal match between India and New Zealand.

In fact, he had also taken to social media to share moments from the game. In the latest update, Venkatesh Daggubati has shared a selfie with football legend David Beckham on his X account, with the caption: “Only the greatest company for this great innings.”

Check out the post below:

Venkatesh Daggubati meets cricketing legend, Vivian Richards

David Beckham is not the only sportsman that the Tulasi actor met. Earlier in the day, the actor had shared a selfie with the West Indies cricketing legend Vivian Richards. Daggubati shared the picture on X with the caption: “Delighted to be with the legendary Viv Richards at the #IndvsNZ Semi-final.”

Apart from that, the actor had also congratulated Virat Kohli on his record-breaking 50th ODI Century via his social media handle.

Check out the posts below:

On the work front

Venkatesh Daggubati was last seen in the comedy film F3: Fun and Frustration, helmed by Anil Ravipudi. The film featured an ensemble cast including Varun Tej, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sunil, Mehreen Pirzada, Murali Sharma, and many more. The film, bankrolled by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateshwara creations, received fairly positive reviews from fans and critics alike.

The Venky Mama actor will next be seen in the crime action drama film Saindhav, helmed by Sailesh Kolanu. The film features an ensemble cast including Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Shraddha Srinath, Arya, Andreah Jeremiah, and many more, apart from Venkatesh Daggubati. The film is in its post-production stage, and the makers released its teaser on October 16th. The film is helmed by Venkat Boyanapalli, while the music for the film has been composed by Santhosh Narayanan. The film is slated to hit the silver screens on January 13th, next year.

