Venkatesh Daggubati wishes 'bhai' Salman Khan on his 58th birthday; Kichcha Sudeepa drops heartfelt post

Salman Khan is undeniably one of the biggest stars in the country. In a career spanning more than three decades, the actor has gained a pan-Indian appeal and has even worked with several South Indian stars in films that have gone on to become blockbuster films.

Today, December 27, the actor celebrates his 58th birthday. South Indian stars Venkatesh Daggubati and Kichcha Sudeepa, who have shared screen space with the actor, took to social media to wish him, on the occasion. Taking to his X (formerly Twitter), the Venky Mama actor wrote: “Mera Bhai Meri Jaan; Happy Birthday @BeingSalmanKhan."

The duo appeared together in Salman Khan’s 2023 action comedy film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which also featured Pooja Hegde, Bhumika Chawla, Jagapathi Babu, Shehnaaz Gill, and many more in prominent roles. The film received mixed reviews at the time of release.

Apart from Venkatesh Daggubati, the Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeepa also turned to social media to wish the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor. Sudeepa also wrote a heartfelt note for him.

He wrote, “My bestest wishes to u my dear sir and brother @BeingSalmanKhan . Every moment spent with you is always cherished. Thank u for being the wonderful human you have always been in our lives. Happy returns, sir”

Kichcha Sudeepa played the antagonist in Salman Khan’s 2019 film Dabangg 3, which was helmed by Prabhu Deva. The film featured an ensemble cast including Saiee Manjrekar, Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan, Dimple Kapadia, and many more in prominent roles.

On the work front

Salman Khan was last seen reprising his role as Avinash Singh Rathore in the 2023 film Tiger 3, which was helmed by Maneesh Sharma. The film is the fifth installment in the YRF Spy Universe and featured Revathi, Simran, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi in prominent roles. The actor will next be seen in Tiger Vs Pathaan which would also feature Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. It is said that the film will go on floors in March, next year.

As for Venkatesh Daggubati, he will next be seen in the upcoming crime action drama film Saindhav, which is helmed by Sailesh Kolanu. The film features an ensemble cast including Andrea Jeremiah, Shraddha Srinath, Arya, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and many more as well. The film is all set to release on January 13, 2024, on the occasion of Dussehra.

Kichcha Sudeepa has a plethora of films lined up ahead of him including Vijay Karthikeyan’s Max, which features Samyuktha Hornadu, Kamaraj, and more, Cheran’s upcoming film tentatively titled Kichcha47, which also has Srinidhi Shetty in it. The actor is also set to feature in Kabzaa 2, helmed by R. Chandru. The film features an ensemble cast including Shiva Rajkumar and Upendra as well.

