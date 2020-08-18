  1. Home
Venkatesh Daggubati's 75th film to be helmed by Trivikram Srinivas?

Now, the latest news reports state that the actor has chosen Trivikram Srinivas to direct his 75th film. On the work front, Venkatesh Daggubati will be essaying the lead role in the upcoming film called Naarappa.
The latest news update about Venkatesh Daggubati states that the actor will be playing the lead in the film which will be helmed by director Trivikram Srinivas. The director is known for his super hit film, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo starring Allu Arjun. Now, the latest news reports state that the actor has chosen Trivikram Srinivas to direct his 75th film. On the work front, Venkatesh Daggubati will be essaying the lead role in the upcoming film called Naarappa.

This film is the remake of the Dhanush starrer Asuran. The film helmed by director Vetri Maaran had proved to be a massive success at the box office. The news reports now suggest that Venkatesh wants ace director Trivikram Srinivas to helm the actor's 75th film. This film is a very important and ambitious project for the lead actor. Actor Venkatesh Daggubati was clicked during the wedding of actor Rana Daggubati. The Baahubali actor had shared pictures on his Instagram account. The picture sees Rana Daggubati posing alongside Naga Chaitanya and Venkatesh.

The Naarappa actor is seen donning a black coloured kurta. Venkatesh surely looks very dapper in the photo shared by Rana. The actor enjoys a massive fan following on his social media accounts. The film audiences and fans are now eagerly waiting for his film with director Srikanth Addala to hit the big screen.

(ALSO READ: Rana Daggubati declares he is ‘ready’ for the D Day as he poses with father and uncle at pellikoduku puja)

Credits :tollywood.net

