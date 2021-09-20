Venkatesh Daggubati's Drushyam 2 first look postponed; Makers apologise for the inconvenience

Drushyam 2, the sequel to the first movie, is one of the most awaited films in Tollywood. On Saturday, the makers announced that the first look of the film will be released on September 20, at 10 AM but that is not going to happen. The makers have now announced that the first look has been postponed due to unforeseen circumstances.

The makers took to social media, one hour ahead of the first look release and tweeted, "Due to unforeseen circumstances, the release of the first look of Drushyam 2 has been delayed. Sorry for the inconvenience." Fans are hugely disappointed by this announcement as the sequel is most anticipated post the success of the first part.



Drushyam 2 proceeded at a fast pace despite the Coronavirus pandemic. The film, which went on floors in February, wrapped up the entire shoot in April. However, an official release date is yet to be announced.

Drushyam told the story of a man named Rambabu, who goes to great lengths to cover up the manslaughter committed by his wife and elder daughter. Drushyam was considered one of the best thrillers of Indian cinema. Drushyam 2 is a sequel to Drushyam directed by Sripriya which starred Meena, Kruthika Jayakumar, Esther Anil and Venkatesh. The same cast is being repeated in the sequel as well, but the second part is being helmed by Jeethu Joesph, who directed the original film in Malayalam. Suresh Babu is producing the film under the banner of Suresh Productions.