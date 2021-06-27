Venkatesh Daggubati's films Narappa and Drushyam 2 sold for OTT release for a fancy price?

Reportedly, both the films together have fetched Rs 70 crore deal for OTT release but there is no official word regarding the same.

Lockdown has been eased in a lot of states amidst the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the opening of cinema halls is not allowed at major places. Schools, cinema halls and gyms continue to remain shut at many places. Looking at the current scenario, a lot of filmmakers are taking the OTT way. According to the latest buzz, Tollywood tar Venkatesh Daggubati's two upcoming films Narappa and Drushyam 2 will be released on OTT platforms. Reportedly, these films have been sold for a whopping price. However, there is no official word regarding the same yet.

As per the report on Great Andhra, both the films together have fetched Rs 70 crore deal. It is also being said that Rana Daggubati's Virata Parvam makers are also planning to release the film on OTT. Directed by Venu Udugula, and produced by D. Suresh Babu, the film stars Sai Pallavi in the female lead while Priyamani, Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra, Zarina Wahab, Easwari Rao, and Sai Chand play important roles.

Drushyam 2, which is a remake of the Malayalam film Drishyam 2 (2021) and a sequel to Drushyam (2014) is being backed by produced by D. Suresh Babu. The film also stars Venkatesh, Meena, Nadhiya, Naresh, Kruthika, Esther Anil reprising their roles from the first part, with Sampath Raj and Poorna playing additional roles.

Talking about Narappa, this Venkatesh starrer is a remake of Dhanush's hit film Asuran. The film is directed by Srikanth Addala.

