Venkatesh Daggubati's upcoming film F3 with Anil Ravipudi to kick start shoot from January 2021?

There is a strong buzz in the southern film industry that the upcoming Venkatesh Daggubati starrer F3 will start its filming work from January 2021. The makers have not yet announced when they plan to shoot the film. But, the news reports state that the lead actors Venkatesh Daggubati and Varun Tej will join the cast and crew of F3 from the month of January 2021. The upcoming film as per news reports could be a sequel to the blockbuster film F2: Fun and Frustration.

The Anil Ravipudi directorial also featured actors Tamannaah Bhatia, Prakash Raj, Mehreen Pirzada. The news of Anil Ravipudi starting work on the filming of the upcoming film, F3 has generated a lot of interest among the fans and film audiences. The fans are eagerly waiting to see the southern star Venkatesh Daggubati on the silver screen. The actor featured in the hit film Venky Mama. This film featured actor Naga Chaitanya and Raashi Khanna in the lead. The film was helmed by KS Ravindra aka Bobby.

The Venky Mana actor Venkatesh Daggubati will also feature as the lead actor in the upcoming film called Naarappa. The upcoming film is a Telugu remake of the Tamil drama called Asuran. This film was helmed by ace director Vetri Maaran. Asuran featured Dhanush in the lead. Actress Manju Warrier is featured in a key role in the Vetri Maaran directorial.

