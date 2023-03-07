Venkatesh Maha apologises for remarks on KGF 2 and clarifies his opinion in a video message

C/o Kancharapalem director Venkatesh Maha recently stirred a controversy after abusing Prashanth Neel's KGF: Chapter 2 and Rocky Bhai. The director took a dig at the storyline of the movie and Yash's character, which didn't go well among the movie buffs and has been trolled.

Several netizens on Twitter have been trolling Maha for expressing his unpopular opinion on KGF 2. They also demanded he apologise for insulting the Kannada movie. Well, now, Venkatesh Maha, shared a video on social media and mentioned that he will apologise for the language but not for the opinion he expressed. The director said that he regrets using such a language being a filmmaker and has no intention to target any language or cinema. “I apologize for my language, but I will not take back my opinion. I must also clarify that I didn’t target any particular language or movie", said the director

Maha also clarified that he didn't abuse anyone but used the inappropriate term from Chiranjeevi's Rowdy Alludu, which they use to describe the problematic character. He further added he voiced his opinion on behalf of a small section of people, who agreed with what he said. “My intention was to say all kinds of films must be loved equally. My remarks were not intended towards a particular real-life person, I abused a fictional person. But now I, a real person, is being abused terribly and my [inappropriate] images are being created. I hope you respect my opinion, and respect all kinds of films"

Check out Venkatesh Maha's clarification on KGF 2 comments here:

Venkatesh Maha's remarks on KGF

For the unversed, Venkatesh Maha attended a special interview with popular Telugu directors and voiced his opinion and said the plot of KGF: Chapter 2, which is between the protagonist Rocky (Yash) and his mother is absurd. The director said he didn't like the fact that Rocky took all the money and drowned it in water instead of helping people in KGF. He said, Is he not a neech kameen kuthe (a term used in some Telugu films that translated to ‘lowly dog’). There were thousands of people (KGF workers), he could have built houses for them, but he throws the rest of the gold.

