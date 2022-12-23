Venkatesh, Mohan Babu, Brahmanandam and celebs reach for last rites of veteran actor Satyanarayana

Venkatesh Daggubati, Mohan Babu, legendary comedian Brahmanandam and Lakshmi Manchu and others were clicked for the last rites of legendary actor Satyanarayana

Written by Priyanka Goud   |  Published on Dec 23, 2022   |  01:00 PM IST  |  410
celebs for last rites of veteran actor Satyanarayana
Venkatesh, Mohan Babu, Brahmanandam and celebs reach for last rites of veteran actor Satyanarayana

Popular veteran Telugu actor Kaikala Satyanarayana passed away, this early morning, leaving a huge void in the Tollywood industry. Many celebs from the industry have started reaching his house in Hyderabad for the last rites. Venkatesh Daggubati, Mohan Babu, legendary comedian Brahmanandam and Lakshmi Manchu and others were clicked as they came to pay their respects at the last rites of Satyanarayana.

Venkatesh for last rites of veteran actor Satyanarayana

Brahmanandam for last rites of veteran actor Satyanarayana

Mohan Babu and Lakshmi Manchu for last rites of veteran actor Satyanarayana

About The Author
Priyanka Goud
Priyanka Goud

Journalist. Taking baby steps to make it big. A graduate in mass communication and journalism, with two and half years o... Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!