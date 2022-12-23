Venkatesh, Mohan Babu, Brahmanandam and celebs reach for last rites of veteran actor Satyanarayana

Popular veteran Telugu actor Kaikala Satyanarayana passed away, this early morning, leaving a huge void in the Tollywood industry. Many celebs from the industry have started reaching his house in Hyderabad for the last rites. Venkatesh Daggubati, Mohan Babu, legendary comedian Brahmanandam and Lakshmi Manchu and others were clicked as they came to pay their respects at the last rites of Satyanarayana.