Venkatesh, Varun Tej & Tamannaah Bhatia's F3 gets a release date, to hit screens on April 29

F3 is the sequel to the hit movie F2: Fun And Frustration will release in theatres on April 28. The film, which stars Venkatesh Daggubati and Varun Tej, in the lead roles along with Tamannaah and Mehreen Pirzada, has taken RRR's tentative release date as the magnum opus is now scheduled to hit theatres on March 25.

Sri Venkateswara Creations, the production house behind F3, have announced the movie will be releasing in theaters on April 29, 2022, postponed from February 25th. This movie comes on the back of the announcement that RRR will release on March 25.