Venkatesh & Varun Tej's F3 trailer to release on May 9; Maari director Balaji announces Hindi debut film

The much-awaited trailer of Venkatesh & Varun Tej's F3 will be released on May 9. The film is the sequel to the superhit movie F2: Fun And Frustration and stars Tamannaah Bhatia and Mehreen Pirzada in lead roles. It is to be noted that the makers are skipping g the teaser and unveiling the trailer directly ahead of the release of the movie on May 27.

Tamannaah, Mehreen Pirzada and Sonal Chauhan are the heroines in the movie, while Pooja Hegde will be seen in a special song. Nata Kireeti Rajendra Prasad and Sunil will be seen in important roles in the movie. Dil Raju is the presenter of this sequel to the 2019 entertainer and after much delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, F3 is finally ready to release in theatres on 27 May this year. F3 is expected to be triple the hilarious and family entertainer and would be based on money and how to handle monetary problems.

Director Balaji Mohan, who brings in his unique comic sensibility as seen in films like Maari 1 and 2 (Rowdy baby song fame) and Kadhalil Sodhappuvadhu Yeppadi, has announced his debut movie, Click Shankar. The story and screenplay is written by Binky Mendez alongside Balaji Mohan, and the dialogues are by Sumit Arora and Suraj Gianani.

The film is bankrolled by Junglee Pictures and tells a story about a witty yet troubled inspector who remembers everything, that is both a boon and curse for him. Shankar Rebeiro has a rare condition called Hyperthymesia, which enables him to remember every event of his life.

