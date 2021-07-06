Venkatesh's daughter Aashritha Daggubati makes it to THIS list with Virat Kohli and Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Venkatesh Daggubati’s elder daughter Aashritha, who is a social media influencer, has made it to the richest Instagram influencers list.

Popular Telugu actor Venkatesh Daggubati has three daughters and a son. Aashritha, who is the eldest among the four, is a popular social media influencer and runs the page named Infinity Platter on Instagram, which has millions of followers. She found a spot in the list of trends after the news of being the richest Instagram influencer. Aashritha has got featured in the list of Instagram rich list 2021. She shares the space with other well-known personalities like footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, cricketer Virat Kohli, global actor Jonas.

Recently, Hopper had announced the Instagram Rich List 2021, which also features Venkatesh's daughter Aashritha for earning USD 400 with each post (around Rs 30,000). Aashritha is a professional baker and food and travel blogger. She runs her own handle called ‘Infinity Platter’ on Instagram and YouTube. She is currently exploring the world of Spain and its delicacies as she got married to Vinayak Reddy and is living in Spain.

On the work front, Venkatesh will be next seen in Srikanth Addala’s "Narappa", a remake of the Tamil film "Asuran", which is based on the novel Vekkai by Poomani. Naarappa is bankrolled by Suresh Productions and also features Priyamani, Karthik Rathnam, Prakash Raj, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj and Rajeev Kanakala in pivotal roles. He is also filing for the sequel of "F2; Fun and Frustration", directed by Anil Ravipudi. Venkatesh is also working on the "Drishyam 2", a sequel of Drishyam, co-starring Meena, Naresh, Nadiya, Krithika, Esther Anil and others.

Credits :Telangana Today

