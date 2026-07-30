Venky Atluri on Bollywood actors entering South cinema: “Learn the culture and respect 12-hour work shifts”

With cross-industry collaborations at an all-time high and pan-India cinema dominating the box office, director Venky Atluri, the mastermind behind hits like Sir and Lucky Baskhar, has dropped a strong, unfiltered message for Bollywood actors looking to make their mark in Telugu cinema.

Venky Atluri has an advice for Hindi actors making their way to the South

Venky Atluri was recently in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India. Speaking candidly about work ethics, cultural integration, and the rising trend of Hindi stars going to South, the filmmaker made it crystal clear that professionalism and adaptability are non-negotiable.

Addressing how actors ought to navigate working in different language industries, Venky emphasized that respect for local work culture goes both ways. Using himself as an example, the director noted that step-one for any artist crossing boundaries is taking the time to truly understand the environment they are stepping into.

“If I want to work in Hindi, I will take at least a 3 months break and study the set. Similarly, when you come to Telugu, you have to work according to Telugu mindset,” he explained.

Venky further stated, “If I’m doing a Bollywood film, I will learn the culture and working conditions there, only then, I will start. In the same way, if a Bollywood actor comes to Telugu, they have to adopt similarly.”

Unlike some film productions that adhere to strict 8-hour shifts, Telugu cinema is famously known for its gruelling shooting schedules. Venky pointed out that anyone signing a Telugu project, regardless of their star power or origin, need to adhere to how the work culture works there.

“We used to work for 11–12 hours on the set. Be it a Tamil, Malayalam, or Hindi actor, they should respect Telugu working conditions. Anybody coming here should have to agree to that,” he added.

Venky’s comments come at a time when major Bollywood A-listers are actively seeking out South Indian directors and Telugu projects to expand their filmography.

Recently, Deepika Padukone exited Kalki 2 and Spirit became a topic of discussion online. It was reported that she left the projects because of the working conditions in South cinema.

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