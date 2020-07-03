Venky Mama actress Payal Rajput all set to shake a leg with Allu Arjun for a song in Pushpa?

The latest news reports suggest that south siren Payal Rajput will be shaking a leg on a peppy number in the upcoming film, Pushpa. The film is helmed ace director Sukumar.

There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that Venky Mama actress Payal Rajput will be performing to a special number in the Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa. The latest news reports suggest that south siren Payal Rajput will be shaking a leg on a peppy number in the upcoming film, Pushpa. The south film is helmed ace director Sukumar. The latest news update about Payal Rajput performing on a special number has really got the fans excited about the film. The southern drama Pushpa will also feature the Dear Comrade actress Rashmika Mandanna.

The south flick Pushpa is expected to be an action thriller, with Allu Arjun playing the lead. The film is expected to see the Stylish Star Allu Arjun playing the role of a smuggle. There is no official word out yet about Allu Arjun's role in the Sukumar directorial, but, news reports state that he will be playing a ruthless smuggler in the film. The Sukumar film is one of the most highly anticipated flicks from the south film industry. The fans and audience members are eagerly waiting to see the chemistry between the lead actor Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna.

The makers of Pushpa are currently looking to restart the shoot of the film. But, so far, there is no official word out as to when Sukumar will resume the shoot with the team. The first look poster of Pushpa has generated a lot of interest in the film as it features Allu Arjun in a rugged look.

