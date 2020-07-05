  1. Home
Venky Mama actress Payal Rajput clears the air about performing to dance numbers in Indian 2 & Pushpa

The Venky Mama actress took to her Instagram account to write a message which states that the news of her being a part of these south flicks for special dance numbers is untrue.
The south siren Payal Rajput has cleared the air about her doing dance numbers in the south films like Pushpa and Indian 2. The Venky Mama actress took to her Instagram stories to write a message which states that the news of her being a part of these south flicks for special dance numbers is untrue. The actress writes that many people have messaged her regarding her doing these dance numbers. The actress has set the record straight by stating that her involvement in the Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2 and Allu Arjun's film Pushpa is fake news.

The gorgeous diva was last seen in the super hit film Venky Mama. The film was helmed by K. S. Ravindra. The film Venky Mama featured Naga Chaitanya and Venkatesh Daggubati in the lead. The southern drama also featured Raashi Khanna opposite Naga Chaitanya. The fans and followers of the southern beauty Payal Rajput got very excited to hear the news of her doing special dance songs in Indian 2 and Pushpa.

Check out Payal Rajput's post

But, with the actress clarifying that she is not a part of these two films, the fans will have to wait a bit longer to see the sultry siren on the big screen. The south actress Payal Rajput enjoys a huge fan following on her social media account. Now, the fans want to hear when the actress will announce her next project.

