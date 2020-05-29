Venky Mama actress Payal Rajput to have a special dance track in Kamal Haasan's Indian 2?

The makers of the highly anticipated film Indian 2, have not yet announced Payal Rajput's dance number. But, there is a strong buzz that Payal will have a foot-tapping number in the Kamal Haasan film.

The stunning actress Payal Rajput, who featured in the hit film Venky Mama opposite Venkatesh Daggubati, will reportedly have a special dance track in Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2. The makers of the highly anticipated film Indian 2, have not yet announced Payal Rajput's dance number. But, there is a strong buzz that Payal will have a foot-tapping number in the Kamal Haasan film. The much-awaited flick Indian 2 is helmed by well-known south director Shankar. Indian 2 is the second part of the super hit film Indian which also featured Kamal Haasan as the fierce Senapathy.

Once again Indian 2 will see Kamal Haasan donning Senapathy's uniform. The original southern drama Indian saw, Kamal Haasan's character taking on the corruption and corrupt official in the society and administration. On the work front, Kamal Haasan will play the lead in Shankar's directorial. Indian 2 will also feature, Kajal Aggarwal in a key role. The news reports state that the Comali actress will be essaying the role of an eighty-year-old woman. There is no official word about Kajal Aggarwal's role, but the news reports have generated a lot of curiosity among the fans.

The Kamal Haasan starrer will also feature Rakul Preet Singh and Siddharth in crucial roles. The film made headlines when an unfortunate crane accident occurred on the sets of Indian 2. Currently, the filming work of Indian 2 has been suspended owing to the global Coronavirus lockdown.

