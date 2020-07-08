  1. Home
Venky Mama actress Raashi Khanna to feature in a dance number in the upcoming Ravi Teja starrer?

The news reports suggest that Raashi Khanna will be seen in a special song in the Ramesh Varma directorial. The film will feature south star Ravi Teja in the lead.
217 reads Mumbai
The latest news reports about the south siren Raashi Khanna suggest that the actress, will be shaking a leg in the upcoming film starring Ravi Teja. The film is helmed by director Ramesh Varma. The news reports, suggest that Raashi Khanna will be seen in a special song in the Ramesh Varma directorial. The actress who featured in the super hit film Venky Mama featured in the southern flick, World Famous Lover. The film was helmed by Kranthi Madhav. The film, World Famous Lover had south star Vijay Deverakonda in the lead.

The actor was seen romancing four leading ladies. One of the leading ladies of World Famous Lover was the gorgeous actress Raashi Khanna. The south actress will also reportedly feature in a film starring Suriya in the lead. News reports previously stated that the stunning diva, Raashi Khanna will be starring in the film by south director Hari which will have Suriya in the lead. This film is titled Aruvaa, and will have Suriya and Raashi Khanna in the lead.

Now, the latest news reports state that the sultry siren, Raashi Khanna will be appearing in a special song in the Ravi Teja starrer. The Mass Maharaja will also feature as the lead in the southern drama called krack. This film will showcase Ravi Teja as a tough cop. The southern beauty Shruti Haasan will be playing the female lead in the south flick. 

Credits :timesofindia.indiatimes.com

