Venky Mama actress Raashi Khanna is giving us major fashion goals in her latest picture; Check it out

The actress got a lot of appreciation for her film Venky Mama. This film starred south actors Venkatesh Daggubati, Naga Chaitanya and Payal Rajput in the lead.

The Venky Mama actress Raashi Khanna shared a stunning picture of herself on Instagram and the fans just can't keep calm. The Sanga Thamizhan actress is seen giving her fans some major fashion goals. The south siren is donning a strips shirt in blue and trousers. The actress captioned her picture of Instagram saying that she has got her sassy pants on. Well, we are loving every bit of her style in her latest picture. The actress won hearts not just with her performances in films like Venky Mama, Sanga Thamizhan but also winning hearts with her impeccable style statement.

With every outing, the gorgeous actress Raashi Khanna is setting the temperatures soaring sky high. The fans and film audience are delighted every time the sultry actress shares her candid pictures on her Instagram account. The actress got a lot of appreciation for her film Venky Mama. This film starred south actors Venkatesh Daggubati, Naga Chaitanya and Payal Rajput in the lead. The film turned out to be a box office success. The film Venky Mama saw Raashi Khanna opposite south star Naga Chaitanya. The chemistry between the lead pair of the film was the high light of the film. The south drama saw Naga Chaitanya essay an Army officer's role. The film was a good mix of comedy and action.

The lead actor Venkatesh Daggubati and Naga Chaitanya entertained the fans and audience members with their brilliant comic timings. This is the first time when Venkatesh Daggubati shared screen space with Naga Chaitanya. The southern beauty Raashi Khanna will be seen in some interesting projects coming up in the future.

(ALSO READ: Raashi Khanna looks ravishing in a yellow one shoulder dress in the latest picture; Check it out)

Credits :instagram

Read More