Venky Mama Box Office Collection Day 2: Naga Chaitanya, Venkatesh starrer remains rock steady on Saturday

Naga Chaitanya and Venkatesh starrer Venky Mama is not only receiving good reviews but is also earning pretty good at the box office. Venky Mama earned Rs 16.5 crore worldwide on an opening day and has remained rock-steady at the worldwide box office on Saturday.

The most awaited multistarrer Telugu film, Venky Mama starring Venkatesh and Naga Chaitanya released on December 13th. Directed by K. S. Ravindra aka Bobby, the film stars Raashi Khanna and Payal Rajput in the female leads. Ahead of the release, Venky Mama managed to create a huge buzz among the moviegoers. Well, the family drama has successfully lived up to audience expectations as it received a positive response on social media. The Naga Chaitanya and Venkatesh starrer is not only receiving good reviews but is also earning pretty good at the box office.

Venky Mama earned Rs 16.5 crore worldwide on an opening day and has remained rock-steady at the worldwide box office on Saturday. The film has crossed Rs 20 crore mark in two days and is expected to continue its strong run even on Sunday. The extensive promotions of the film has managed to pull the much-needed crowd to the cinema halls. It remains to see how the film performs in the coming days. Venky Mama is jointly bankrolled by Suresh Productions and People Media Factory.

Ahead of the release, producer Suresh Babu said, "We shot in Kashmir for 25 days in risky terrain but we never faced any problem. The people of Kashmir are very nice. I want everyone to know that Kashmir is a safe place. Kashmir is one of the prettiest places in the world. It took us a long time to complete the post-production."

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More