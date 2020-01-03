Venky Mama Box Office Collection: Naga Chaitanya and Venkatesh's film continues its strong run in the 4th week

Naga Chaitanya and Venkatesh Daggubati's Venky Mama not only opened to phenomenal response but is also running successfully all over. The film has entered its 4th week and is clearly continuing its strong run.

Venky Mama and Naga Chaitanya's film Venky Mama, which released on December 13, has set the box office on fire. The family entertainer opened to a positive response from the audience and critics alike. Venky Mama not only opened to phenomenal response but is also running successfully all over. The film has entered its 4th week and is clearly continuing its strong run. Venky Mama has reportedly collected around Rs 31.23 crore in 21 days of its run across AP/TS regions and Rs 75 crore approx total from all over. It has become the second-best performing movie of 2019 at the AP/TS box office.

It has successfully managed to earn approx Rs 90 lakhs on 20th day and is looking forward to end the week at Rs 80 crore. The Naga Chaitanya and Venkatesh Daggubati starrer earned phenomenal during the New year's week. With the film performing strong, it remains to see where the lifetime business of Venky Mama ends. The film is expected to rule at the box office until the two Sankranti releases- Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru and Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.



View this post on Instagram Thank you everyone for the amazing response!! #VenkyMama A post shared by Venkatesh Daggubati (@venkateshdaggubati) on Dec 15, 2019 at 2:30am PST

At the success meet, director Bobby, speaking to media said, "Venkatesh Garu messaged me a few days before the release. It was a positive message saying we have done this film with honesty and dedication. I am sure the universe will serve us with deserved success and support us."

Venky Mama is jointly bankrolled by Suresh Productions and People Media Factory.

