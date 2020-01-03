Venky Mama Box Office Collection: Naga Chaitanya and Venkatesh's film continues its strong run in the 4th week
Venky Mama and Naga Chaitanya's film Venky Mama, which released on December 13, has set the box office on fire. The family entertainer opened to a positive response from the audience and critics alike. Venky Mama not only opened to phenomenal response but is also running successfully all over. The film has entered its 4th week and is clearly continuing its strong run. Venky Mama has reportedly collected around Rs 31.23 crore in 21 days of its run across AP/TS regions and Rs 75 crore approx total from all over. It has become the second-best performing movie of 2019 at the AP/TS box office.
At the success meet, director Bobby, speaking to media said, "Venkatesh Garu messaged me a few days before the release. It was a positive message saying we have done this film with honesty and dedication. I am sure the universe will serve us with deserved success and support us."
Venky Mama is jointly bankrolled by Suresh Productions and People Media Factory.
