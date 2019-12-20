PHOTOS: Venky Mama stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Naga Chaitanya & Payal Rajput get spotted at Hyderabad airport

The cast members of Venky Mama including Venkatesh Daggubati, Nagachaitanya and Payal Rajput were spotted at Hyderabad airport, while the actors were heading for a success event.

As far as the story is concerned, Venkatesh is playing the role of a farmer, Venkat Ratnam. Naga Chaitanya on the other hand is Venkat’s nephew Karthik. Venkat plays a major role in the upbringing of Karthik and the story starts when Karthik visits his uncle’s village during his college holidays. The movie was widely appreciated by the family audience.

Check the pictures here:

As far as the box office is concerned, the film has a stupendous start in the first weekend. However, the movie faced a huge dip in the collection on weekdays. So far, the film has earned about Rs 22 crore in AP and Telangana in the first week of its release. The movie was released on December 13 with a worldwide share of Rs 7.22 crore. During the weekend, the film had another Rs 11 crore collection.

