Venky Mama director Bobby ready with the final draft of script for Chiranjeevi?

It was previously reported that the south director Bobby aka KS Ravindra will be directing megastar Chiranjeevi in for an upcoming film. Now, the latest news reports state that the director had to make some make some changes to the film's script as requested by the Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy star. If news reports are to be believed then the Venky Mama director is reportedly ready with the final draft of the film which will feature Chiranjeevi in the lead. Previously it was reported that south director Bobby wanted to direct the southern superstar on an interesting film.

Now, looks like the director's wish will finally come true. The news reports also suggest that the southern megastar Chiranjeevi wanted to work with newer directors from the south film industry. On the work front, Chiranjeevi will be seen in the highly anticipated drama called Acharya. The film is helmed by ace south director Koratala Siva, and is said to be a period drama. This film has Chiranjeevi playing the lead.

News reports also state that the Koratala Siva film revolves around a social message. The makers of the much-awaited film have not yet revealed what the social message will be. The film's shoot had to be stopped owing to the global outbreak of COVID 19. The director, Koratala Siva wants to resume the shoot, but reportedly wants to wait till the COVID 19 situation gets better.

