Venky Mama First Weekend Box Office Collection: Naga Chaitanya and Venkatesh Daggubati starrer is unstoppable

Naga Chaitanya and Venkatesh Daggubati starrer Venky Mama has collected Rs 45 crore worldwide in only three days since its release. The film also stars Raashi Khanna and Payal Rajput.

Telugu film, Venky Mama starring Venkatesh Daggubati and Naga Chaitanya released on December 13th. The film opened to a massive response by the audience and critics alike. Directed by K. S. Ravindra aka Bobby, Venky Mama is not only receiving rave reviews but is also minting numbers at the ticket windows. The family drama has successfully managed to live up to audience expectations and the same reflects in the box office numbers. Venky Mama earned Rs 16.5 crore worldwide on an opening day and has set remarkable numbers in the first weekend.

Venky Mama, also starring Raashi Khanna and Payal Rajput in the female lead has collected Rs 45 crore worldwide in just three days of its release. Trade analyst, Ramesh Bala tweeted, "#VenkyMama grosses a huge Rs 45 crore at the WW Box Office in 3 days.." The film is going strong and it remains to see how the film performs in the coming days. Venky Mama is jointly bankrolled by Suresh Productions and People Media Factory. The story of the film revolves around the real-life uncle-nephew Venkatesh and Chaitanya.

The major part of the film has been shot in Kashmir. Revealing about it, Venky at an interview said that it has been shot in three places in Kashmir – Gulmarg, Pahalgam, and Sonamarg. The team shot for Venky Mama when it dropped down to -4 and -5 degrees. 40 minutes of the film will have scenes shot in Kashmir."

