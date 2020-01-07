Venky Mama Global Box Office Collection Day 24: Naga Chaitanya and Venkatesh's film continues its strong run

Venky Mama Box Office Collection: Venky Mama, which was released earlier last month and it is having a steady run in the theaters. The film has Naga Chaitanya and Venkatesh Daggubati in lead roles.

Naga Chaitanya and Venkatesh Daggubati starrer Venky Mama was released recently amid huge expectations. The film, which opened to remarkable response, is also running successfully, and it will be fair to say that the film is a box office hit. Venky Mama will easily continue its strong run, given that the Sankranti holidays are fast approaching. Directed by KS Ravindra, the family entertainer received a positive response from the audience and it is being critically acclaimed too.

It is expected that the Venkatesh starrer will have a steady run at the box office until the two Sankranti releases- Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru and Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. According to analysis of the traders, Venky Mama has so far earned Rs 37.97 crore across the globe on day 24. The movie was produced by D Suresh Babu under Suresh Productions banner and was directed by KS Ravindra. The movie had Raashi Khanna and Payal Rajput in the female lead roles and music was composed by S Thaman.

As far as the story is concerned, Venkatesh is playing the role of a farmer, Venkat Ratnam. Naga Chaitanya on the other hand is Venkat’s nephew Karthik. Venkat plays a major role in the upbringing of Karthik and the story starts when Karthik visits his uncle’s village during his college holidays. The movie was widely appreciated by the family audience. Currently, Venkatesh Daggubati is on the signing spree. He is getting ready to join the sets of his next, the remake of Asuran, which is expected to go on the floor this month.

