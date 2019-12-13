Venky Mama Review: Here’s what Twitterati has to say about Naga Chaitanya and Venkatesh Daggubati starrer
Venky Mama, starring Venkatesh and Naga Chaitanya in lead roles has hit the screens today, December 13. Directed by KS Ravindra aka Bobby, the story of the film revolves around an uncle and nephew. The combination of real-life uncle and nephew in the film is an X-factor and moviegoers were eagerly looking forward to catch them together on the big screen for the very first time. The much-awaited film also stars Raashi Khanna and Payal Rajput in the female leads.
Excellent first half
Fully Engaging
Every Scene is worthy
Venky's Entrance in a Emotional Scene #VenkyMama
— Ardent D.H.F.M (@Ardent__DHFM) December 13, 2019
#VenkyMama Average 1st Half. #VictoryVenkatesh screen presence & his chemistry with @chay_akkineni
— BennySpeaks (@benny_speaks) December 13, 2019
Blockbuster just watched #VenkyMama
— Nagfan (@Nagfan4) December 13, 2019
#VenkyMama movie is good. But music is worst. @MusicThaman did u give the music to this movie? I am suprised if so. #AlaVaikuntapuramLo songs are awesome, but this movie songs are crap. Good job @chay_akkineni @SureshProdns @dirbobby
— Pratyush (@ropratyush) December 13, 2019
#VenkyMama 4.5/5#VictoryVenkatesh's ONE MAN Show. Comedy, Emotions, Action - Everything he pulled out with utmost ease @chay_akkineni gave a Good Performance, especially in the 2nd Half @RaashiKhanna and @starlingpayal
Another Blockbuster from #Venkatesh pic.twitter.com/ZTNUPXP2Au
— Karthick Shivaraman (@Iskarthi) December 13, 2019
1st half done. Birthday boy's show all the way #VenkyMama
— Sai Giridhar (@SaiSpeakz) December 13, 2019
#Venkymama..watch for first half commedy .. chay and Venky bonding ..and if you are a fan of Akkineni or Daggubati ..anthe mari Eppatiki.. taruvata matladukundam
— ch sudheer (@sudheer_4Nag) December 13, 2019
Wishing victory venky mama and my silent killer brother @chay_akkineni all the best for their big release tomorrow ! Rock it guys ... #venkymama for the win
— Akhil Akkineni (@AkhilAkkineni8) December 12, 2019
The music of Venky Mama has been given by Thaman S. Naga Chaitanya and Venkatesh's collaboration is one of the highlights of the film. Talking about the same, director Bobby in an interview with The Hindu said, "When someone coughs, the other hands over water. If one hurts his leg, the other gets teary eyed; the audience will definitely see the strong connection between the uncle and nephew and it is not artificial. Keeping their star image aside, it is the story that will give all an immersive experience."
