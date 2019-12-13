Venky Mama Review: Here’s what Twitterati has to say about Naga Chaitanya and Venkatesh Daggubati starrer

Venky Mama, starring Venkatesh Daggubati and Naga Chaitanya in lead roles has hit the screens today and the film has opened to a mixed response.
Venky Mama, starring Venkatesh and Naga Chaitanya in lead roles has hit the screens today, December 13. Directed by KS Ravindra aka Bobby, the story of the film revolves around an uncle and nephew. The combination of real-life uncle and nephew in the film is an X-factor and moviegoers were eagerly looking forward to catch them together on the big screen for the very first time. The much-awaited film also stars Raashi Khanna and Payal Rajput in the female leads.

Well, the first review of Venky Mama is out and going by it, looks like the film has partially managed to entertain the audience. While a section of the audience has loved the first part, the second half of Venky Mama has failed to live up to audience expectations. There is a lot of expectation by the family audience and we wait to know the results. One of the Twitter users writes, "Excellent first half  Fully Engaging Every Scene is worthy Venky's Entrance in a Emotional Scene." Check out what Twitterati has to say about this Venkatesh and Naga Chaitanya starrer.

Akhil Akkineni Tweeted, @@Wishing victory venky mama and my silent killer brother @chay_akkineni all the best for their big release tomorrow ! Rock it guys ... #venkymama for the win@."

The music of Venky Mama has been given by Thaman S. Naga Chaitanya and Venkatesh's collaboration is one of the highlights of the film. Talking about the same, director Bobby in an interview with The Hindu said, "When someone coughs, the other hands over water. If one hurts his leg, the other gets teary eyed; the audience will definitely see the strong connection between the uncle and nephew and it is not artificial. Keeping their star image aside, it is the story that will give all an immersive experience."

