PHOTO: Venky Mama star Raashi Khanna looks resplendent as she channels her inner diva in a floral outfit

The south actress is Raashi Khanna is currently basking in the glory of her recent release Venky Mama. This film has Naga Chaitanya, Venkatesh Daggubati and Payal Pajput in lead roles.

The gorgeous actress Raashi Khanna shared a beautiful picture of herself leaving her fans mesmerized. The Venky Mama actress looks resplendent as she channels her inner diva in a green coloured floral outfit. The south actress is Raashi Khanna is currently basking in the glory of her recent release Venky Mama. This film stars Naga Chaitanya, Venkatesh Daggubati and Payal Pajput in lead roles. The south siren Raashi Khanna plays the female lead opposite south actor Naga Chaitanya. The film Venky Mama released today which also happens to be the birthday of south star Venkatesh Daggubati.

The fans and film audience were very excited about the film which saw Naga Chaitanya essay the role of an Army officer. The first look of the film Venky Mama had generated a lot of curiosity among the fans and audience members. The trailer of the Naga Chaitanya and Venkatesh Daggubati starrer created quite the stir in the south film industry. As per the latest reports, the fans are giving a positive response to the film helmed by director K. S. Ravindra aka Bobby. The musical night of the film Venky Mama was held recently, which saw the film's entire cast and crew come together.

Check out the photo of Raashi Khanna:

The leading ladies of the film Raashi Khanna and Payal Rajput looked stunning in their respective outfits. The leading men of the film Naga Chaitanya and Venkatesh Daggubati were dressed in casuals. The songs of the film Venky Mama proved to be a hit among the fans, who were eagerly looking forward to the film.

Check out the trailer of Venky Mama:

ALSO READ: Venky Mama Review: Here’s what Twitterati has to say about Naga Chaitanya and Venkatesh Daggubati starrer

ALSO READ: Venkatesh Daggubati and Naga Chaitanya starrer Venky Mama LEAKED online on its release date

ALSO READ: Venky Mama Trailer: Venkatesh Daggubati and Naga Chaitanya starrer is a mix of comedy and thrilling action

Credits :instagram

Read More