VenkyAnil5 titled January 12 Vidudala: Venkatesh Daggubati and Kalyan Ram’s film to hit screens on Sankranthi

Venkatesh Daggubati and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s upcoming film, which was previously tentatively titled VenkyAnil5 or NKRAR2, is now officially titled January 12 Vidudala. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film continues the filmmaker’s Sankranti streak as it locks in its release for Sankranti 2027.

Venkatesh Daggubati and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s film titled January 12 Vidudala

Taking to social media, the makers of the Venkatesh Daggubati and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram starrer unveiled a promo video, confirming the title as January 12 Vidudala (“January 12 Release”). The short video features the two stars alongside director Anil Ravipudi and co-leads Keerthy Suresh and Kriti Shetty, recreating an iconic comedy scene from a yesteryear Telugu film.

Here’s the promo:

January 12 Vidudala was officially launched with a pooja ceremony, while GV Prakash Kumar is composing the music and background score.

Previously, Venkatesh starred in Sankranthiki Vasthunam, directed by Anil Ravipudi. The film also featured Aishwarya Rajesh and Meenakshi Chaudhary in prominent roles, alongside Srinivasa Reddy, Sai Kumar, Upendra Limaye, Raghu Babu, Naresh and others in supporting roles. The film marked the actor’s fourth collaboration with the director as a lead.

Venkatesh also made a special appearance in Anil Ravipudi’s latest blockbuster, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, headlined by Chiranjeevi.

Meanwhile, the upcoming film marks Anil Ravipudi’s second collaboration with Nandamuri Kalyan Ram . The duo previously worked together on Ravipudi’s directorial debut, Pataas (2015).

Venkatesh Daggubati’s work front

Venkatesh Daggubati’s next release is the upcoming film Aadarsha Kutumbam House No: 47 - AK 47. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the makers recently unveiled a teaser introducing his character. The glimpse features Venky as Chittibabu, a husband who is house-hunting with his wife. As his wife explores the home and makes humorous remarks, Chittibabu is portrayed as the ideal man of the house for an ideal family.

Srinidhi Shetty plays the female lead, while the film also features Nara Rohith, Nivetha Pethuraj, Yuvina, Raj Prajwal, Rao Ramesh, Satya, Brahmaji, Udaybir Sandhu, Vennela Kishore and several others in key roles.

The film features music composed by Thaman S, cinematography by Ravi K. Chandran and editing by Sreekar Prasad. It is produced by S. Radha Krishna (Chinababu) under the Haarika & Hassine Creations banner. Touted to be a family thriller drama, the film is slated to release on October 2, 2026.

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