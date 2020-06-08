Venu Sriram on Vakeel Saab: It's tough to tell a story with a social message with a commercially viable star

As per the latest news reports, the director of Vakeel Saab, Venu Sriram said during an interview that it was a tough task to helm an actor who is such a commercially viable star.

The upcoming film, Vakeel Saab will feature the Power Star Pawan Kalyan as the lead actor. As per the latest news reports, the director of Vakeel Saab, Venu Sriram said during an interview that it was a tough task to helm an actor who is such a commercially viable star. The director further adds that it was an exceptional experience work experience to work alongside the Power Star. Venu Sriram further adds that it is a massive task to tell a strong story with a social message, and Pawan Kalyan was the perfect choice to play the lead.

The southern actor cum politician Pawan Kalyan will be essaying the role which was originally played by Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan. The film Vakeel Saab is the remake of Bollywood film Pink. The first look poster of the Venu Sriram film, got a tremendous response from the fans and film audiences. The first look poster features, Pawan Kalyan in his Vakeel Saab look. The first look of Vakeel Saab has generated a lot of intrigue and interest in the fans and followers of the southern star.

The director reportedly said that the fans of Pawan Kalyan will be very satisfied with the film, which will showcase the actor in a powerful role. The film Vakeel Saab was slated for a release in the month of May. But, due to the ongoing outbreak of Coronavirus, all the filmmakers had to suspend the work on their films. Many filmmakers have postponed their film releases, as the theatres are shutdown.

