Veteran actor and comedian Nellai Siva passes away; Celebrities offer condolences

Veteran actor and comedian Sivanathan Shanmugavelan Ramamoorthy, who is popularly known as Nellai Siva passed away on Tuesday, May 12. He was 69. Reportedly, he passed away due to a heart attack. He was unmarried and so, his brother's children performed the last rites at his funeral today, May 12. Nellai Siva has worked in the films like Anbe Sivam, Mahaprabhu, Vetri Kodi Kattu, Kannum Kannum.

He made his Tamil debut with director Pandiarajan's Aan Paavam. Siva has also been a part of TV serials like Pandian Stores and Mama Mapillai. Nellai Siva was last seen in Trisha's OTT released film, Paramapadham Vilayattu. Many celebrities like Stalin Muthu, Sreedhar took to social media and offered condolences. In the last few weeks, the South Indian film industry has a lot of talented actors and filmmakers.

Kollywood star Vivek's sudden demise due to a heart attack was one huge shocker to the film industry. Tamil actor Pandu, Ramu, a Kannada film producer also succumbed to COVID-19.

In another shocking and heartbreaking piece of news, today morning, popular Tamil supporting actor and stunt man Maran passed away due to COVID-19 complications. He was 48.

