Veteran actor and politician Vijayakanth passes away in Chennai

Tragedy struck the film and political world on Thursday morning with the passing of popular actor and politician Vijayakanth. He was 71 and breathed his last in Chennai. The actor-politician passed away on December 28, 2023, after being hospitalized in Chennai with pneumonia, as confirmed by a recent health bulletin from his political party.

The bulletin stated, "Mr. Captain Vijayakanth was admitted to the hospital due to pneumonia and was undergoing treatment with ventilator support. He passed away this morning, December 28, 2023, despite the best efforts of the medical staff."

Check out the bulletin released by the hospital below

The veteran actor’s death was confirmed by officials at Miot Hospital, where he was undergoing treatment for pneumonia and relying on ventilator support. Vijayakanth was initially admitted for a routine checkup on Tuesday. At the time, his party assured everyone that he was "healthy" and would return home soon.

More about Vijayakanth’s health issues

Vijayakanth's health journey in recent months has been marked by ups and downs. He had recently recovered from a serious health scare. The actor returned home on December 11, 2023, after overcoming significant health issues at a Chennai private hospital.

Advertisement

Earlier, reports suggesting a critical condition had caused widespread worry and concerns about his health. However, the 71-year-old actor made a full recovery and returned home, much to the relief of his fans and supporters.

Vijayakanth's hospitalization initially started on November 18 due to a cough, cold, and sore throat. During his treatment, his health temporarily declined, requiring temporary pulmonary support, but he ultimately overcame these challenges and returned home.

About Vijayakanth’s career

Vijayakanth's life in the public eye was marked by both his successful film career, with over 154 movies to his name, and his subsequent foray into politics.

Before entering politics, Vijayakanth had already established himself as a renowned actor. He starred in many popular films like Honest Raj, Thyagam, and Tamizh Selvan, and is widely regarded as one of the best actors in Kollywood.

In September 2005, he founded his political party, Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK). He participated in the Legislative Assembly elections in 2006 and won a single seat. In the 2011 elections, his party allied with AIADMK and secured a majority, making Vijayakanth the leader of the opposition for the next five years.

In this time of grief, Pinkvilla extends its deepest condolences to Vijayakanth's family and friends.

ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kajal Aggarwal and other celebs REACT to Sakshi Malik’s retirement from wrestling