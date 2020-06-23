  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Veteran actor and singer Pappukutty Bhagavathar passes away at 107

Many celebrities and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also mourned the death of the veteran artist, Pappukutty Bhagavathar.
9122 reads Mumbai
Veteran actor and singer Pappukutty Bhagavathar passes away at 107Veteran actor and singer Pappukutty Bhagavathar passes away at 107
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Malayalam singer and actor Pappukutty Bhagavathar passed away on Monday in Kochi. He was 107. According to media reports, he took his last breathe at his residence yesterday. He was suffering from age-related illness. The veteran singer and actor is known for his work in films like Viruthan Shanku, Kaattukurangu, Padicha Kallan, Vilakuranja Manushyar. Many celebrities took to social media and offered condolences to the veteran artist. 

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also mourned the death of the veteran artist. Pinarayi Vijayan said in an official statement, "He came as a child artist in Malayalam cinema, later was an active figure as an actor and singer for over seven decades in the field of both cinema and theatre. His contributions will always be remembered by the cultural Kerala (sic)." 

Also Read: Miya George OPENS up on her last conversation with director Sachy before he passed away due to cardiac arrest 

Pappukutty Bhagavathar was born in 1913 and was the second child of Michael and Anna. His wife died in 2017. 

A few days back, writer-director Sachy aka KE Sachidanandan passed away due to cardiac arrest. Close relatives and colleagues of Sachy took to social media and mourned the death of a talented filmmaker.

Credits :Twitter

Latest Videos
Kumkum Bhagyas Sriti Jha on equation with Shabbir Ahluwalia, missing work, non payment of dues
Father's Day 2020: Celeb dads who celebrated the occasion for the FIRST time
Celebs who are yoga enthusiasts
Sushmita Sen on turning ‘Aarya’ for her Alizeh, Renee, Rohman Shawl & her comeback
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: Here’s a timeline of police investigation in the case
Amit Bhadana on struggles to become the most followed YouTuber in India, criticism
Manish Malhotra and Kareena Kapoor Khan talk about The Blender's Pride Fashion Tour in Hyderabad
Sushant Singh Rajput demise : Rhea Chakraborty interrogated for 9 hours by Mumbai Police
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise : Kangana Ranaut asks, 'Did someone put the idea of suicide in his mind?'
Love Talkies: YRKKH’s Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode on their love story, fights, first impression
Reminiscing Sushant Singh Rajput’s happy moments
Anonymous 44 minutes ago

106 not out. RIP Sir.

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement