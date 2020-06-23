Veteran actor and singer Pappukutty Bhagavathar passes away at 107

Many celebrities and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also mourned the death of the veteran artist, Pappukutty Bhagavathar.

Malayalam singer and actor Pappukutty Bhagavathar passed away on Monday in Kochi. He was 107. According to media reports, he took his last breathe at his residence yesterday. He was suffering from age-related illness. The veteran singer and actor is known for his work in films like Viruthan Shanku, Kaattukurangu, Padicha Kallan, Vilakuranja Manushyar. Many celebrities took to social media and offered condolences to the veteran artist.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also mourned the death of the veteran artist. Pinarayi Vijayan said in an official statement, "He came as a child artist in Malayalam cinema, later was an active figure as an actor and singer for over seven decades in the field of both cinema and theatre. His contributions will always be remembered by the cultural Kerala (sic)."

Also Read: Miya George OPENS up on her last conversation with director Sachy before he passed away due to cardiac arrest

Pappukutty Bhagavathar was born in 1913 and was the second child of Michael and Anna. His wife died in 2017.

A few days back, writer-director Sachy aka KE Sachidanandan passed away due to cardiac arrest. Close relatives and colleagues of Sachy took to social media and mourned the death of a talented filmmaker.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×