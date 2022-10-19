Veteran actor Babloo Prithiveeraj secretly married to 23-year-old Malaysian girl?
Babloo Prithiveeraj, the veteran actor is now making headlines with his rumoured marriage with a 23-year-old Malaysian girl.
Babloo Prithiveeraj, the popular actor, who is best known for his performances in Tamil films and television series, has reportedly tied the knot again. If the latest reports are to be believed, Babloo Prithiveeraj has secretly married a 23-year-old girl, who hails from Malaysia, recently. It is the second marriage of the 56-year-old actor, who rose to fame with his performances in negative and character roles. However, Babloo Prithiveeraj is remaining tight-lipped about his second marriage so far. The media and the actor’s fans are now waiting for his official confirmation on the same.
For the uninitiated, the popular actor was earlier married to Beena. The couple, who tied the knot in 1994, has a son named Ahed. As per the reports, the couple has been facing a lot of struggles in their personal life, due to the health issues of their only son. However, the latest reports suggest that Babloo Prithiveeraj and Beena separated a few years back due to irreconcilable differences. It is yet to be revealed if the couple continues to co-parent their son Ahed, who is differently abled.
Who is Babloo Prithiveeraj?
The senior actor entered the film industry as a child artist, under the stage name Babloo. He made his acting debut in 1971, with the Tamil film Naangu Suvargal. Some of the best works of Babloo Prithiveeraj as a child artist include popular films like Naalai Namadhe and Naan Vaazhavaippen. The actor, who later took a break from cinema for a few years, made his re-entry during the 1980s, as an adult actor.
Babloo Prithiveeraj appeared as a leading man, supporting actor, and antagonist in many Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada films from the 1980s to the 2000s. He earned rave reviews for his performance as antagonist Prithvi, an abusive husband in the 1998-released movie Aval Varuvala, which featured Ajith Kumar and Simran in the lead roles. Later, he established himself as one of the most sought-after stars of Tamil television, with his roles in some blockbuster serials like Arasi and Vani Rani. He has also hosted many popular TV shows including Jodi Number One.
