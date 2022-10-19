Veteran actor Babloo Prithiveeraj secretly married to 23-year-old Malaysian girl?

Babloo Prithiveeraj, the popular actor, who is best known for his performances in Tamil films and television series, has reportedly tied the knot again. If the latest reports are to be believed, Babloo Prithiveeraj has secretly married a 23-year-old girl, who hails from Malaysia, recently. It is the second marriage of the 56-year-old actor, who rose to fame with his performances in negative and character roles. However, Babloo Prithiveeraj is remaining tight-lipped about his second marriage so far. The media and the actor’s fans are now waiting for his official confirmation on the same.

For the uninitiated, the popular actor was earlier married to Beena. The couple, who tied the knot in 1994, has a son named Ahed. As per the reports, the couple has been facing a lot of struggles in their personal life, due to the health issues of their only son. However, the latest reports suggest that Babloo Prithiveeraj and Beena separated a few years back due to irreconcilable differences. It is yet to be revealed if the couple continues to co-parent their son Ahed, who is differently abled.