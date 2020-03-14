Veteran actor Bhagyaraj will be seen playing a key role along with his actor son Shanthanu in Sreejar’s next

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, and his actor father Bhagyaraj will be seen together on screen for a movie directed by Sreejar.

Kollywood’s veteran filmmaker and actor Bhagyaraj and his actor son Shanthanu will be seen sharing screen space in an upcoming film, which is directed by Sreejar and produced by Ravindar Chandrasekar's Libra Productions along with Saravanapriyan and Subramanian of First Man Film Works. The yet to be titled film will also have Athulya Ravi in one of the lead roles. As far as the supporting cast is concerned, Yogi Babu, Madhumitha, Reshma, Manu Balu and Mayilswamy will be seen in key roles.

While Dharan has been roped in to compose music, cinematography will be handled by Ramesh Chakravarthy. Shanthanu was last seen on big screens in the recently released critically acclaimed film Vaanam Kottatum, which also had Radikaa Sarathkumar, Sarathkumar, Aishwarya Rajessh, Vikram Prabhu in lead roles. Shanthanu will be seen next in Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Master, which is expected to be released next month. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, it is expected that the film will hit the big screens next month.

Shanthanu occupied the headlines recently after his viral video, in which he was seen dancing along with his actor wife Kiki for Vathi Coming song from Master. The film’s music director Anirudh Ravichander took to Twitter and posted a video, in which he was seen dancing for the song. He invited the fans of Vijay to perform Vathi Coming Challenge, and one of the star entries for the challenge was from Shanthanu and Kiki.

Credits :Cinema Express

