Veteran actor Chandra Mohan’s demise: Chiranjeevi, Jr.NTR and other celebs extend condolences

Chandra Mohan is considered to be a pioneer in the Telugu film industry. The actor breathed his last at 9:45 AM on November 11. He was 82. It is reported that he was undergoing treatments for heart-related ailments.

The untimely demise of Chandra Mohan has sent shockwaves across the film industry. Many members of the fraternity took to social media to express their sadness over the loss of the veteran actor. Actors like Chiranjeevi, Sai Dharam Tej, Vishnu Manchu, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Jr. NTR, and more took to their social media handles to express their condolences.

Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and more mourn the loss of Chandra Mohan

Taking to social media, Chiranjeevi wrote an emotional note talking about his bond with the veteran actor. He reminisced that Chandra Mohan played the role of a ‘mute’ in his debut film Pranam Kharidu, and performed the role outstandingly well. He also revealed that they shared a great bond with each other and the loss was a personal one.

More about Chandra Mohan

Chandra Mohan was born on 23rd May 1941. The actor made his debut with the 1966 film Rangulka Ratnam and has featured in more than 175 films as the lead over the course of his career. In fact, he has appeared in close to a thousand films overall throughout his career as well. The actor, known for his versatile acting ability, and his ability to portray comedic as well as serious roles with ease, has featured in films like 7G Brindavan Colony, Siri Siri Muvva, Sankarabharanam, and many more.

He is survived by his wife Jalandhara and his two daughters. It is understood that the final rites will take place on Monday.

