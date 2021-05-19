Veteran actor, DMDK supremo Vijayakanth hospitalised; Party says it’s a routine health check up
DMDK supremo Vijayakanth got admitted to a private hospital in Chennai on Wednesday morning. According to media reports, the actor and politician is receiving treatment at MIOT. He tested negative for COVID-19 and his chest CT scan also showed negative result for COVID 19-related pneumonia. Media reports also suggest that he is currently stable and receiving treatment in a private room at the hospital. While multiple reports suggest that he has complained of breathlessness, DMDK has issued a statement saying that he was admitted for a routine health check-up.
The statement added that doctors had informed his family that his condition was improving. It should be noted that both Vijayakanth and his wife Premalatha tested positive for COVID-19 last year in October. They received treatment for COVID-19 in MIOT hospital. Apparently, he showed mild Coronavirus symptoms and he was treated for the same. Vijayakanth, who retired from acting a few years back, has been actively involved in politics. However, due to his health condition, he has stayed away from media.
As soon as the news of Vijayakanth’s hospitalisation came up online, fans took to social media and wished him a speedy recovery. When he tested COVID positive, actor Sarathkumar, who is known to be a close aide of Vijayakanth, wished him a speedy recover. He wrote, "I pray to Almighty God that Mr. Vijayakanth, the leader of DMDK and a wonderful friend, is recovering from a corona infection and will soon return home completely healed (sic)." Many other celebrities too wished the couple a speedy recovery.
