Veteran actor Indrans on his 4 decade long journey in Mollywood: Only way to stay relevant is adapt changes

Veteran actor Indrans has been a part of the Malayalam film industry for four decades and has starred in over 400 films in his career. He will soon be seen in Malayalam family drama Home and his fans are super excited about it. Ahead of the film's release, Indrans has opened his heart out on being a part of Malayalam cinema for 4 decades.

Speaking about his journey and his mantra to stay relevant in the industry, Indrans said, “In my 40-year long career, I have seen Malayalam cinema changing. From old Malayalam cinema to new age Malayalam movies, I have seen it all. The only way to stay relevant in the industry is to adapt to the changes and go with the flow. When it comes to work, I am not rigid, nor do I have any demands from my directors or writers. I enjoy working with the new generation of actors and I am not reluctant to work with them. In fact, there’s so much that I get to learn from these young and budding artists.

Talking about Home, he says, "I am extremely happy to be a part of this project and glad the filmmakers considered me for this role."

Written and directed by Rojin Thomas, #Home is a story of a technically challenged father Oliver Twist (played by Indrans), who wishes to understand social media so that he can connect with his millennial son Anthony (played by Sreenath Bhasi).

