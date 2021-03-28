Veteran actor Nagaiah passes away: Anushka Shetty pens a heartfelt note, offers condolences to the family

Nagaiah is known for his roles in movies like Ye Maya Chesave, Ramayya Vasthavayya, Spyder and Nagavalli.

In a piece of tragic news, veteran actor Nagaiah passed away at 77 due to age-related issues. The actor who has featured in 30 movies, succumbed to illness at his residence in Dechavaram village in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh. Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty took to Twitter and penned a heartfelt note on Nagaiah's demise. Taking to Instagram, Anushka Shetty wrote, "A good soul has ascended to heaven today...My deepest condolences to the family of Nagaiah garu and may god bless and comfort them during this time of grief..Om Shanthi"

Nagaiah is known for his roles in movies like ‘Ye Maya Chesave’, ‘Ramayya Vasthavayya’, ‘Spyder’ and ‘Nagavalli’. His performance as Ramulu in Krish Jagarlamudi’s ‘Vedam’ won many hearts. Nagaiah was receiving a pension every month of Rs 2500, reportedly. The veteran actor had received financial help back then from the Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development, KT Rama Rao‌ and the Movie Artists Association (MAA). KT Rama Rao also offered condolences on the passing away of Nagaiah. He recalled the meeting he had with the late veteran actor.

