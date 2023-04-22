Veteran actor Sarath Babu hospitalized in Hyderabad?

Legendary South Indian film actor Sarath Babu was hospitalized almost three weeks ago in Bangalore. Several well-wishers and industry colleagues came out with prayers, wishing the 71-year-old actor a speedy recovery. According to latest reports, some last-minute health complications have forced the actor’s family to shift him back to Hyderabad. The actor was shifted to the ICU at AIG Hospital in Gachibowli and reports suggest that he is showing favorable results from the initial downward spiral.

Sarath Babu’s health condition has become stable now

According to the latest reports, the actor has been shifted back to a general room, citing a positive response to his vitals for the past few hours. However, the hospital management has remained tight-lipped regarding his immediate discharge as they feel the current situation should be observed for some more time before such a decision is made. The “Arunachalam” fame actor, has not been active in films for some years now and was staying away from the limelight. We will have to wait for some more hours for the next update on his health status but the actor seems to be doing well as of now.

Body of work

Sarath Babu was once celebrated as a major player in Tamil and Telugu cinema. Known for his good looks, the actor was working at the peak of his powers for close to four decades, where he went on to share the screen with some of the biggest names in South Indian cinema and has a filmography that dates back to the year 1971 when he made his on-screen debut with K Balachandar’s Pattina Pravesam. He went on to be a part of important films from that era like Nizhal Nijamagiradhu, Annamalai, Muthu, Baba, and Puthiya Geethai being a few of his titles. He was also known for sharing the screen with major stars like Rajinikanth, and Chiranjeevi, with the greatest number of collaborations with Rajinikanth in his ’90s blockbuster films. The actor later made a detour to television serials and found a good audience there and won plenty of Nandi awards for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor from Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh respectively.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Actor Posani Krishna Murali hospitalised in Hyderabad after he tests COVID-19 positive for the third time