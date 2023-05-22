Veteran actor Sarath Babu passes away at 71

Veteran actor Sarath Babu passed away on Monday after being hospitalised for more than 15 days. The actor was undergoing treatment for multi-organ failure in a private hospital in Hyderabad. He was 71 years old. Sarath Babu reportedly took his last breath due to sepsis in his whole body and multiple organ failure.

Sarath Babu's publicist took to Twitter and confirmed his death. The family is making arrangements to move his body to Chennai for the final rites. Several celebs from the film industry are expressing their condolences on social media.

About Sarath Babu's health

In April, Sarath Babu shifted him to ICU at AIG Hospital in Gachibowli after his condition got worse. A few days ago, there were many rumors that he had died on May 3, 2023. However, his family rubbishes the rumours and is informed that he is doing well. His relatives and PR have informed the public not to believe any fake news. Now, after a few days of rumours, the actor has passed away.

About Sarath Babu's career

Sarath Babu is the stage name of the actor. His original name is Sathyam Babu Dixithulu. He is known for his supporting roles in Tamil and Telugu cinema and appeared in more than 200 movies. He entered the film industry in 1973 through a Telugu film and later became popular through the Tamil film Nizhal Nijamagiradhu (1978), directed by K. Balachander. He made his debut in Malayalam cinema with 1979 film Sarapancharam, which was directed by Hariharan.

He was also known for sharing the screen with major stars like Rajinikanth, and Chiranjeevi, with the greatest number of collaborations with Rajinikanth in his ’90s blockbuster films. The actor later made a detour to television serials and found a good audience there and won plenty of Nandi awards for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor from Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh respectively. He was recently seen in Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab.