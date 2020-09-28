  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Veteran actor Vijayakanth’s wife Premalatha tests positive for COVID 19?

Last week, DMDK’s Twitter account had released a statement saying that Vijayakanth has recovered from COVID-19 and he will be discharged soon.
5909 reads Mumbai
Veteran actor Vijayakanth’s wife Premalatha tests positive for COVID 19Veteran actor Vijayakanth’s wife Premalatha tests positive for COVID 19
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Recently, veteran actor and politician Vijayakanth’s official political party’s (DMDK) Twitter handle released a statement saying that the actor was tested positive for COVID 19 and that he had recovered from the virus. Now, a report has come up stating that his wife and political personality has also tested positive for the virus and she has been admitted to the hospital now for treatments. However, there has been no official information about her testing positive for the virus.

Last week, DMDK’s Twitter account had released a statement saying that he has recovered from COVID-19 and he will be discharged soon. He was receiving treatment in Chennai’s MIOT Hospital. Apparently, he showed mild Coronavirus symptoms and he was treated for the same. Vijayakanth, who retired from acting a few years back, has been actively involved in politics. However, due to his health condition, he has stayed away from media.

Also Read: Did Sumanth C Raman take a dig at Kollywood biggies for not attending SP Balasubrahmanyam's funeral?

It is expected that a statement regarding Premalatha Vijayakanth’s condition will be officially announced soon. Actor Sarathkumar, who is known to be a close aide of Vijayakanth wished him a speedy recover. He wrote, "I pray to Almighty God that Mr. Vijayakanth, the leader of DMDK and a wonderful friend, is recovering from a corona infection and will soon return home completely healed (sic)."

Credits :Galatta Media

Latest Videos
Payal Ghosh meets Union Minister Ramdas; says his party RPI will provide security to her
Aishwarya Rai teaches little Aardhya Bachchan how to pray at Durga Puja
Everything Tara Sutaria does in a day
Janhvi Kapoor gets emotional at the trailer launch; shares advice given by mom Sri Devi
Divya Khosla gracefully embraces her wardrobe malfunction at the LFW 2020
Kareena GLITTERS in an emerald green body sculpting gown at Lakme Fashion Week Summer 2020
Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi spotted last night along with family at Anil Kapoor's residence
AbRam matching his tiny steps to the beats clearly shows he LOVES dancing. Here’s proof!
Akki was never a fan of Katrina before THIS film; admits Khiladi actor
Shivangi Joshi on struggles, journey, trolls, perceptions about her on Pinkvilla Time Machine
Humorous DIALOGUE BAAZI between Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh is pure laughter dose for the day

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement