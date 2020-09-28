Veteran actor Vijayakanth’s wife Premalatha tests positive for COVID 19?

Last week, DMDK’s Twitter account had released a statement saying that Vijayakanth has recovered from COVID-19 and he will be discharged soon.

Recently, veteran actor and politician Vijayakanth’s official political party’s (DMDK) Twitter handle released a statement saying that the actor was tested positive for COVID 19 and that he had recovered from the virus. Now, a report has come up stating that his wife and political personality has also tested positive for the virus and she has been admitted to the hospital now for treatments. However, there has been no official information about her testing positive for the virus.

Last week, DMDK’s Twitter account had released a statement saying that he has recovered from COVID-19 and he will be discharged soon. He was receiving treatment in Chennai’s MIOT Hospital. Apparently, he showed mild Coronavirus symptoms and he was treated for the same. Vijayakanth, who retired from acting a few years back, has been actively involved in politics. However, due to his health condition, he has stayed away from media.

It is expected that a statement regarding Premalatha Vijayakanth’s condition will be officially announced soon. Actor Sarathkumar, who is known to be a close aide of Vijayakanth wished him a speedy recover. He wrote, "I pray to Almighty God that Mr. Vijayakanth, the leader of DMDK and a wonderful friend, is recovering from a corona infection and will soon return home completely healed (sic)."

