Veteran actress Jayakumari admitted to government hospital; Seeks financial aid for treatment
Jayakumari acted in more than 300 films in various roles in the South film industry.
Yesteryear South actress Jayakumari was a prominent lead actress during the 1960s and 1970s in Tamil and Malayalam films and was known for her glamorous roles. The actress is currently in the news as she has been suffering from a kidney-related ailment and is seeking financial aid for treatment. The actress, who is in her 70s, is suffering from health issues and is in poor condition with no money.
Reportedly, Jayakumari is admitted to a government hospital in Chennai. Pics of the actress from the hospital have surfaced on social media and are going viral. According to reports, her husband passed away a few years ago so she is staying with her son Roshan. Jayakumar's husband's name is Nagapattinam Abdullah. He died long ago. They have one son and two daughters.
According to reports, Jayakumar is currently also seeking financial aid for her treatment as it may cost lakhs and she is not in a position to pay so much. She hopes people from the industry come forward to help her financially. Earlier, actors like Chiranjeevi and Rajinikanth always helped their veteran co-stars, who were in hard times.
She made her debut in the 1968 Malayalam movie Collector Malathi. She had acted opposite famous actors like Prem Nazir in Football Champion, Jaishankar in Nootrukku Nooru and Dr. Rajkumar in Mannina Maga. She acted in more than 300 films in various roles. She gained popularity with films like Engirindo Vandal, Harmana, Nootrukku Nuru, Anathai Anandan and others.
Also Read: Anushka Shetty updates her Instagram profile pic with an intense poster of her biggest hit Arundhati