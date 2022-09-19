Veteran actress Jayakumari admitted to government hospital; Seeks financial aid for treatment

Yesteryear South actress Jayakumari was a prominent lead actress during the 1960s and 1970s in Tamil and Malayalam films and was known for her glamorous roles. The actress is currently in the news as she has been suffering from a kidney-related ailment and is seeking financial aid for treatment. The actress, who is in her 70s, is suffering from health issues and is in poor condition with no money.

Reportedly, Jayakumari is admitted to a government hospital in Chennai. Pics of the actress from the hospital have surfaced on social media and are going viral. According to reports, her husband passed away a few years ago so she is staying with her son Roshan. Jayakumar's husband's name is Nagapattinam Abdullah. He died long ago. They have one son and two daughters.