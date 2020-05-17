Veteran actress Meena shares a throwback picture with Hrithik Roshan; Says 'The day my heart broke'

Veteran actress Meena has shared one of her throwback images with Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan. The picture was clicked in 2000 when Hrithik Roshan got married to Susanne Khan.

Veteran South actress Meena, who will be seen next in Rajinikanth starrer, is super active on social media these days. The actress has been treating her fans with some amazing photos on Instagram. From sharing pictures with her daughter to treating her fans with throwback moments, Meena making the most use of quarantine. Now, she has shared one of her throwback images with Bollywood star . Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "The day my heart broke met my all-time favourite in Bangalore on his post wedding get together." One can see in the picture, Meena greeting Hrithik at his post-wedding party.

The picture was clicked in 2000 when Hrithik Roshan got married to Susanne Khan. During that time, Meena was one of the biggest actresses down South. She has shared screen space with biggies like Mammootty, Mohanlal, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan among others. Meanwhile, she is all set to make a comeback in the film industry. On the work front, Meena will be seen in the highly-anticipated film, Annaatthe. Starring Rajinikanth in the lead role, the film is set to hit screens next year in 2021. The upcoming Tamil film also stars Khushbu Sundar, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Prakash Raj, Soori, and Sathish among others. The South flick will have music by the well-known composer D Imman.

Meena was last seen on the big screen in Malayalam movie Shylock, which starred Mammootty and Raj Kiran.

