Veteran actress Sharada slams death rumours; Says 'It is very cruel for someone to clarify'

Veteran Telugu and Malayalam actress has dismissed the rumours of her death. The actress, who is agitated by her fake death news has shared a message slamming those spreading rumours on social media and WhatsApp. Sharada has angrily responded saying that she is completely healthy.

“I am completely healthy. Someone published this imaginary news and pained many people. I am getting non-stop calls. This is very wrong. Jobless people should find some work. It is not right to disturb people this way. Please mend your ways at least now,” said Sharada in a voice note.

"It is very cruel for someone to clarify that he or she is alive especially in old age. What is more disappointing is that such instances keep happening again and again. It is very important to verify such reports before letting them out in media publications,” added the 76-year-old veteran actress.

Sharada is a recipient of three National Awards. She bagged three National Awards for her roles in films like Thulabharam (1968), Swayamvaram (1972), and Nimajjanam (1977). She has also garnered the NTR National Award by the Government of Andhra Pradesh for her immense contribution to Indian cinema. She got her first big break with the Akkineni Nageswara Rao starrer Iddaru Mitrulu. The film was a huge hit.

The actress was married to Telugu actor Chalam. However, they got divorced later. Currently, she is living with her brother's family in Chennai.