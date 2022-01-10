Veteran actress Shobana contracts COVID-19 Omicron; Says 'recovering thanks to vaccination'

Veteran actress Shobana has become the latest celebrity to contract the COVID-19 Omicron virus. She noted that her symptoms have been mild and tolerable, given that she took both doses of vaccination.

Shobana took to her Instagram handle and penned a long note as she informed her fans about being tested positive for Coronavirus. The actress wrote, "When the world sleeps magically ! I have contracted Omicron despite taking precautions. My symptoms were joint pains, chills and a scratchy throat which was followed by a slightly sore throat -This was only on the first day ! And every day my symptoms reduce greatly. I’m glad I took both my vaccines as I believe that it prevents the disease from progressing by 85 percent . I urge everyone else to do the same if you haven’t done so already. I hope and pray that this variant marks the end of the pandemic."

In the last couple of weeks, many actors tested positive for COVID-19 including Priyadarshan, Mahesh Babu, S Thaman, Sherin, Arun Vijay along with others. Last month actors Kamal Haasan, Vadivelu and Vikram were also affected by the virus.

Also Read: Khushbu Sundar tests positive for COVID-19; Requests fans to keep her entertained for next 5 days



Meanwhile, Shobana, who had taken a break from acting, made her come back to the big screen with Dulquer Salmaan's Malayalam flick Varane Avashyamund. She also runs a dance school in Chennai.