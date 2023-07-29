Veteran actress Shobana files complaint against house help for theft; Details inside

Veteran actress Shobana filed a complaint against her maid at Teynampet police station. She found Rs 41,000 was stolen from her house and her house help was accused. The actress lives in an independent house on Sriman Srinivasa Road. While the police further investigated, the maid was found guilty.

The house help, who was accused of theft, hails from Cuddalore and has been working at Shobana's house for years. Shobana employed a woman named Vijaya, to take care of her aging mother. The maid also confessed to the crime during the police investigation. However, Shobana decided to retract her complaint and took back the charges against the maid. She has chosen not to take any legal action against her house help and also took her back to work.

Shobana forgave the culprit and said that she doesn't want any case filed against her maid. The veteran actress also reportedly said to the cops that she will compensate the stolen money from the maid every month's salary. The actress also decided not to remove the maid from the job and asked her to continue the work like before.

According to reports, Shobana's maid has been sending the stolen money to her daughter's account with the help of the driver.

About Shobana

Shobana is a veteran actress and celebrated dancer. She is knowns for her films in Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil. The actress began her career as a child artist and made her debut in the lead role in a Malayalam film on April 18, by director Balachandra Menon.

Shobana is known for films like Mallu Vetti Minor, Ponmana Selvan, En Kitta Mothathey, (1988), Siva (1989), Innale (1990), Kalikkalam (1990), Thalapathi (1991), Pappayude Swantham Appoos. From Aviduthe Pole Ivideyum to Upaharam, Shobana did sixteen movies in a single year, 1985.

She was also honored with prestigious awards like National Award and Padma Bhushan too.

ALSO READ: Friday Trivia: Dulquer Salmaan and wife Amaal Sufiya's love story was built on a series of coincidences