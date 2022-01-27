Veteran actress Sowcar Janaki honoured with Padma Shri; Says 'Quite elated, didn't expect this'

Veteran actress Sowcar Janaki has been honoured with Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian award. She was now one of the popular actresses in South, who has appeared in over 450 films. After 7 decades, the actress has been honoured with such prestigious award and she is elated. Janaki said this national honour tops every award she has ever won.

Along with 128 people from different walks of life, Sowcar Janaki was honoured with Padma Shri in the field of art for her contributions to cinema. In an interview with The Times of India, Sowcar Janaki shared her joy in winning the award and said, "I am quite elated because I did not expect this honour. But I have never expected any awards. I might have received numerous awards in the 73 years of my career, but this tops everything because it is a national honour."

Janaki made her debut at the age of 18, after her marriage, in 1949 with the film Shavukaru. She became a popular actress with hits in various languages between 1949 and 1975 as the lead heroine such as Shavukaru (Telugu), Valayapathy, Rojulu Marayi (Telugu), then in Tamil, such as Naan Kanda Sorgam, Kaviya Thalavi, Bhagya Lakshmi, Pallum Pazhamum, Paar Magale Paar, and Malayalam debut Schoolmaster (1964).

Sowcar Janaki has been a prominent radio artist at "Aakashvani Madras" from the age of 14. She essayed wide variety of roles throughout her 71 years career.

