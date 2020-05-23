Veteran actress Vanisri‘s son Abinaya Venkatesha Karthik passes away due to heart attack

Yesteryear actor Vanisri's son Abinay Venkatesh passed away in Chennai this morning due to a heart attack.

In what came as a shocking piece of news, it is being reported that yesteryear actress Vanisri's son Abinaya Venkatesh Karthik passed away on Saturday in Chennai. Reports suggest that he died of a heart attack, while he was asleep. Abinaya was reportedly practicing medicine at a Chennai-based medical college. Babu Mohan, who had lost his son in an accident a few years back, expressed his condolences to the family of Vanisri. He was quoted as saying by Daily Hunt, "She is like my sister. This kind of grief shouldn’t happen to anyone. I pray that she should get the strength to face this grief".

Abhinay Venkatesh Karthik was a sports enthusiast, cricketer and he has also worked in combining sports and fitness to help injured athletes with proper medication. He was also providing treatments for lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, and depression. He was also specialised in cardiac rehabilitation and conditioning. This unexpected news of his sudden demise came as a shocker to his family and his friends. He was survived by his wife and a child.

Vanisri had quit acting during the late 1970s to take care of her family and concentrate on her personal life. After she quit acting, she got married. She also has a daughter - Anupama. Vanisri had made a comeback to films in the late 1980s by acting appearing in supporting roles. Her character as Atha in Chiranjeevi’s Athaku Yamudu Ammayiki Mogudu is the most memorable one.

Credits :Daily Hunt

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×